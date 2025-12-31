Will Banks Be Closed On December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026? Here's The Bank Holiday Guide

With the year 2025 ending and 2026 about to begin, many people across India want to know whether bank branches will be open on December 31, 2025 (New Year's Eve) and January 1, 2026 (New Year's Day). Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can vary by state, unlike nationwide public holidays.

According to reports based on the latest state-wise RBI holiday information:

December 31, 2025: Banks in some states may remain closed due to regional observances and local holidays, while branches in other states could operate as usual.

January 1, 2026: Many banks are expected to observe a holiday for New Year's Day in several states.

It's important to note that these closures are influenced by local festivals and customs in different states, so banking services can differ region-by-region. Even on bank holidays, digital and online banking services (such as UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT/RTGS transfers) will continue to operate normally, ensuring customers can complete payments, fund transfers and bill payments without interruption.

However, in-person services like large cash deposits, cheque clearances and demand draft issuances will not be available on bank holidays. Customers who need these services around the New Year should plan ahead and complete them before branch closures.

For confirmed dates and a full state-wise list of bank holidays in 2026, including New Year and other regional observances, customers are advised to refer to the RBI's official holiday calendar on the central bank's website or reliable financial news portals.