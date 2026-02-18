Reserve Bank Of India Invites Applications For Assistant Posts With 650 Vacancies Across Multiple Cities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for the 650 vacancies of Assistant. To apply, candidates can visit the official website www.rbi.org.in of RBI. The application process began on February 16, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is March 8, 2026.

According to the tentative schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on April 11, while the main examination is likely to take place on June 7.

The vacancies have been distributed across multiple offices including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The bank may change the number of vacancies depending on its requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens, or subjects of Nepal or Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who came to India before January 1, 1962, or persons of Indian origin who migrated from specified countries with the intention of permanent settlement in India and hold an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.

The age limit is 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2026. Candidates should have been born between February 2, 1998 and February 1, 2006, both dates inclusive.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, a pass class is sufficient. Applicants should also have knowledge of word processing on computers and must be able to read, write and speak the local language of the state they are applying for. Ex-servicemen must be graduates or hold an equivalent qualification after completing at least 15 years of defence service.

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

The selection will be conducted in three stages, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The language test will be conducted in the official or local language of the state, and candidates not proficient in that language will be disqualified.

Steps To Apply?

Candidates can apply by visiting the RBI website and clicking on the link Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - Panel Year 2025. After registering to generate a provisional registration number and password, applicants must fill in personal and educational details, upload the required documents, pay the fee online and submit the form. They should keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.