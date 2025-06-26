June 27 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed In Odisha And Manipur For Rath Yatra Festival

All public and private sector banks will remain closed in Odisha and Manipur on Friday, June 27, 2025, due to the observance of Rath Yatra, one of the most important Hindu festivals. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially declared this as a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The Rath Yatra is celebrated with immense devotion, especially in Puri, Odisha, where thousands of devotees gather for the grand chariot procession of Lord Jagannath. In Manipur, the same festival is known as Kang, and it holds significant religious and cultural importance.

Banks in other parts of India will remain open on June 27, but customers in Odisha and Manipur should plan their in-person banking accordingly.

This holiday is part of a long weekend of closures:

June 27 (Friday): Rath Yatra / Kang - Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - Banks closed nationwide

June 29 (Sunday): Weekly holiday - Banks closed nationwide

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni - Banks closed in Mizoram

Rest assured, your digital banking services - net banking, mobile apps, UPI, wallets, and ATMs - will remain fully operational throughout the holiday season, allowing you to conduct online transactions seamlessly.

However, services requiring a visit to a physical bank branch, such as cheque deposits, draft creation, or new account openings, should ideally be completed before the holidays commence.

To avoid any inconvenience, it's advisable to confirm the specific holiday schedule with your local bank branch, ensuring you have the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding branch closures and service availability. Plan accordingly to manage your banking needs effectively during the holiday period.