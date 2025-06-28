Rath Yatra 2025: The Story Of Lord Jagannath's Muslim Devotee Salabega Inspires Generations

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated annually in Odisha. Observed on Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the lunar month, the event draws lakhs of devotees to the streets of Puri.

Among the many fascinating stories and traditions linked to this grand festival is that of Salabega, a Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath. According to the Odisha government's official records, Salabega was one of the most revered devotional poets of the region. Despite being born into a Muslim family, he dedicated his entire life to worshipping Lord Jagannath.

The Story of Salabega and His Devotion to Lord Jagannath

Salabega, son of a Mughal subedar and a Hindu Brahmin woman, became a devout follower of Lord Jagannath after surviving a near-fatal injury through divine grace. Deeply moved by a dream where Mahaprabhu healed him, he dedicated his life to the Lord, composing timeless bhajans like Ahe Nila Saila. A beloved legend says the Rath Yatra chariot once halted miraculously until Salabega arrived. That spot, now marked by a shrine, continues to witness the Lord's chariot pausing each year symbolising the unbreakable bond between Salabega and Jagannath. His legacy lives on in Odisha's devotional culture.

Salabega's heartfelt bhajans and devotional songs continue to be sung by Odia devotees even today. His unique devotion, crossing religious boundaries, stands as a symbol of spiritual inclusiveness and faith. His legacy remains alive during every Rath Yatra, reminding devotees of the universal appeal of Lord Jagannath.

The Jagannath Yatra follows a series of sacred rituals rooted in ancient tradition. It begins with Rath Snana, a ceremonial bath of the deities with 108 pots of holy water. This is followed by Rath Pratistha, where the newly constructed chariots are sanctified with sacred chants.

The grand spectacle of devotees pulling the deities' majestic chariots towards the symbolic Gundicha Temple marks the heart of the festival. The return journey, known as Bahuda Yatra, and the final ritual, Niladri Vijaya, mark the conclusion of the sacred event, leaving behind the promise of divine return next year.