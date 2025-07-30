Advertisement
Man Tries To Record Videos At Puri's Jagannath Temple With 'Spy Camera'

Visuals shared by the police show what appear to be Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer spectacles that have cameras embedded in them.

Visuals shared by the police show the man being escorted out of the temple.
  • A man was detained for attempting to record inside Jagannath Temple in Puri using camera spectacles
  • The man, Abhishit Kar from Bhubaneswar, was held after suspicious behaviour near the temple entrance
  • The spectacles were seized by police during the inquiry
Puri:

A man was detained on Tuesday for attempting to record inside the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, using a camera embedded in his spectacles. The man, identified as Abhishit Kar, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was detained by temple security after they noticed suspicious behaviour near the temple's entrance. 

Visuals shared by the police show Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer spectacles that have cameras embedded in them and are capable of transmitting footage directly to phones and social media. Commercially available across the globe, the glasses are priced around Rs 30,000. 

Photography inside the Jagannath temple is prohibited. There is also a large signboard which explicitly states that mobile phones are not allowed inside the temple. Failing to abide by the rules will result in strict punishment. 

"We got information that a man was filming using a hidden camera in spectacles, and based on that, we are doing the inquiry. The spectacle has been seized," said Sushil Mishra, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP). 

Visuals shared by the police show the man being escorted out of the temple. Further investigation is underway. 

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh) 

