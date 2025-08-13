After Terror Threat Graffiti At Jagannath Temple In Puri, Cops Arrest 'Mentally Unstable' Accused

Authorities in Odisha's Puri have launched an intensive investigation after a graffiti warning of a possible terrorist attack on the Jagannath Temple (Srimandir) was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The police has detained one person in the case, who is said to be "mentally unstable."

The disturbing messages, written in Odia language, were found on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple, located near the Balisahi entrance of the Parikrama Marg, a high-security zone surrounding the Srimandir.

The graffiti, spotted in two places, mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and contained messages like "Terrorists will destroy the temple," along with phone numbers and instructions to call. Locals also reported damage to decorative lights in the area.

Following the incident, Puri SP Pinaki Mishra told reporters, "This morning we got information from social media and other sources that something has been scribbled, and after investigating we found something written wrong, which threatened the Temple. Our special team is investigating the matter, and we have taken it seriously. We are reviewing the CCTV footage. The police team has got some clues."

He further said, "Our officers and special police team has detained a person. His name is Raghunath Sahoo. From the preliminary inquiry, we got to know that he is a mentally ill person. He confessed to the police that he wrote it .So, questions are being asked about when and why he wrote it. Questions will be asked again after the medical examination. He had behaved like this in the past due to family issues."

Security at the Jagannath Temple has come under scrutiny in the past, with the Union Home Ministry and NSG repeatedly recommending tighter measures. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from operational cameras and stepping up vigilance to protect one of India's most revered shrines.

The temple was built in the 12th Century AD and sees pilgrims flocking the temple town of Puri from all corners of the world throughout the year. Festivals like Devasnana Purnima and Ratha Yatra are celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

(With inputs from Devv Kumar)

