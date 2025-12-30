Salman Khan Turns Chef For Riteish Deshmukh With His Special Bhel Puri Recipe

Actor Salman Khan is loved by fans and friends not just for his acting and looks, but also for his warm hospitality. Just two days after Salman's 60th birthday, actor Genelia Deshmukh shared a sneak peek from an intimate get-together where the host, Salman himself, is seen standing behind the counter - assembling bhel puri for his guests with utmost panache. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is treated to a special plate of bhel puri prepared by Salman. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen combining chopped green chillies, crushed pani puri, boiled potatoes and chickpeas, puffed rice, diced tomatoes, and onions. He then gives it a good shake to mix all the ingredients, and voila, Salman Khan-special bhel is ready! Riteish playfully calls it "Bhauchi Bhel."

Watch the video below:

In the caption, Genelia wrote, "There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time, he serves the absolutely delicious 'Bhauchi Bhel'. We love you!"

Fans showered love and appreciation for Salman Khan in the comments section:

"Most expensive bhel puri," commented a viewer. Another chimed in, "3 crore ki 1 plate."

A fan wrote, "Bhai ka swag, yummy bhel." Another added, "Man with pure golden heart." One more said, "New version of Bhaijaan, very special moment."

Apart from occasional indulgences, Salman Khan's daily diet is clean and healthy. More than anything, he likes eating the food cooked by his mom. His daily breakfast includes porridge, eggs, and fruits.