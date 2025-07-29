Man Held With Hidden Cameras At Puri's Jagannath Temple

A man was detained with hidden cameras at the Jagannath temple in Puri on Tuesday, police said.



He was wearing glasses having hidden cameras, they said, adding that photography or videography at the 12th-century shrine is completely banned.

Security personnel deployed near Beherana Dwara of the temple became suspicious when the camera light flashed, and a closer inspection revealed that he had entered the premises with camera-equipped glasses, Puri SP Pinaki Misra said.

The man, a local resident, was immediately taken to the Singhadwara police station for interrogation, he said.

It is being ascertained whether he has taken any photos or videos inside the temple, he added.

