Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date And Time: All About Significance, Celebrations And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is an avatar (incarnation) of the god Vishnu. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival is a time for spiritual reflection, devotion and celebration.

The festival of Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered for his teachings, wisdom and playfulness. Krishna's birth is also seen as a triumph of good over evil, as he was born to free the world from the tyranny of King Kansa.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Traditions and Celebrations

The devotees often observe a fast until midnight, the time of Krishna's birth, and break it after worshipping the deity. The devotees also sing devotional songs, perform Krishna Leela, visit temples and celebrate with family and friends.

The devotees deck up their homes and temples with flowers, lights and Krishna-themed decorations. In some regions, young men form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd (dahi), symbolising Krishna's love for butter and his playful nature.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the start of the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month is late night on August 15 at 11:49 pm. The Ashtami Tithi will end at 09:34 pm on August 16.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Time of Worship

Drik Panchang states that the Ashtami tithi commences on August 15 and concludes on August 16, so Friday will be marked as Janmashtami. Meanwhile, the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations will take place on Saturday.

The Nishita Puja Time will be observed on August 16 between 12:04 am and 12:47 am. It will be 43 minutes long.

Brahma Muhurta: From 04:24 am to 05:07 am

Vijay Muhurat: From 02:37 pm to 03:30 pm

Twilight time: From 07:00 pm to 07:22 pm

Nishita Muhurta: From 12:04 am to 12:47 am

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Krishna's Teachings and Legacy

Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life. Devotion and Selfless Service: Krishna's life and teachings emphasise the importance of devotion, selfless service, and living a life of righteousness.