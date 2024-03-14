Ed Sheeran Reveals RRR Is His Favourite Indian Film, Calls It 'Incredible'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran, who is back in India after his 2019 debut tour, is making the most of his time by mingling with Bollywood stars ahead of his much-awaited concert. Now, in an exclusive chat with India Today, the Shape Of You singer has expressed his love for India and has also revealed his favourite Indian film. Any guesses? It's Oscar winning blockbuster RRR, of course. Talking about his India tour, Ed Sheeran said, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling [the vibe] inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it's a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that.”

When asked about his favourite Indian movie, Ed Sheeran mentioned, RRR. "RRR is mental. It is an incredible film,” he said. For the unversed, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. RRR song Naatu Naatu was also the recipient of Best Original Song Award at the Oscars last year.

A day back, a video of the singer and SRK went crazy viral on social media. In the video, the two can be seen striking SRK's signature pose with ease.

SRK and Ed Sheeran shared a collaborative post on Instagram and it has the Internet's heart. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..." The comments section of the post is absolute gold. Farah Khan commented on the post, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy." Swiggy India's official Instagram handle wrote, "Sending Sheera to Sheeran and Shah Rukh." Singer Tesher wrote, "Shee Ran Khan." TV star Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "This is too much to take."

Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan, who hosted Ed Sheeran, shared a couple of pictures with him and she wrote on Instagram, "What a pleasure listening to you sing Ed Sheeran! Thank you for spending the evening with us...(by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you)."

Ed Sheeran has come to India to perform in Mumbai on March 16 as a part of his concert +-=/x tour.