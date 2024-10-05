Advertisement

Devara Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down

Devara: Part 1 marks Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s first on-screen collaboration

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
Jr NTR in Devara. (courtesy: devaramovie)

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 experienced a slight dip at the box office on its second Friday. On Day 8, the action-packed film amassed ₹6.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On October 4, the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.44 percent. With this, Devara: Part 1's total domestic collection stands at ₹221.85 crore. The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva and produced under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Devara: Part 1 has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

In Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR plays a double role — Devara and Varadha while Janhvi Kapoor essays the character of Thangam. Saif Ali Khan has slipped into the shoes of the antagonist Bhaira. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi and Saif. Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe are also a part of the project. 

On Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) analysing Devara: Part 1's week 1 collection. He claimed that the film has scope to “accumulate a good total” before the release of Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video arrive on the big screens on Dussehra (October 11). 

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Devara packs a solid total in Week 1. The total is all the more commendable considering the film released with low-key buzz and its opening on Friday morning was not up to the mark. However, the numbers of Devara escalated from Friday evening onward, with mass pockets driving it forward.”

He added, “Going forward, Devara gets time to accumulate a good total until 10 October, as Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video arrive on Dussehra (11 October), after which the number of screens and shows will be reduced.” 

Previously, Saif Ali Khan talked about sharing screen space with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1 at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. He said, “Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person.” Read his full note here

Devara: Part 1 marks Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Devara: Part 1, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Thalapathy 69: Vijay, Pooja Hegde And Bobby Deol Attend Muhurat Ceremony
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are Now Engaged: "Beginning Of Infinite Love"
Next Article
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are Now Engaged: "Beginning Of Infinite Love"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com