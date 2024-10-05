<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 experienced a slight dip at the box office on its second Friday. On Day 8, the action-packed film amassed ₹6.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On October 4, the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.44 percent. With this, Devara: Part 1's total domestic collection stands at ₹221.85 crore. The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva and produced under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Devara: Part 1 has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

In Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR plays a double role — Devara and Varadha while Janhvi Kapoor essays the character of Thangam. Saif Ali Khan has slipped into the shoes of the antagonist Bhaira. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi and Saif. Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe are also a part of the project.

On Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) analysing Devara: Part 1's week 1 collection. He claimed that the film has scope to “accumulate a good total” before the release of Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video arrive on the big screens on Dussehra (October 11).

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Devara packs a solid total in Week 1. The total is all the more commendable considering the film released with low-key buzz and its opening on Friday morning was not up to the mark. However, the numbers of Devara escalated from Friday evening onward, with mass pockets driving it forward.”

He added, “Going forward, Devara gets time to accumulate a good total until 10 October, as Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video arrive on Dussehra (11 October), after which the number of screens and shows will be reduced.”

Previously, Saif Ali Khan talked about sharing screen space with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1 at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. He said, “Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person.” Read his full note here.

Devara: Part 1 marks Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration.