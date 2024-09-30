<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Refuses To Slow Down

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 has been making waves in the theatres. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, arrived in the theatres on Friday, September 27. On Day 3, the film did good business at the box office, minting ₹ 40.3 crore in the domestic market, reported Sacnilk. On its first Sunday (September 29), the movie saw an overall Telugu occupancy of 65.35 percent. With this, the total collection of Devara: Part 1 now stands at ₹160.6 crore, the report added. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Jr NTR is seen in a double role — Devara and Varadha in Devara: Part 1. Janhvi Kapoor essays the character of Thangam. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the antagonist Bhaira. The film marks Janhvi and Saif's debut in the Telugu film industry. Shine Tom Chacko, Zarina Wahab, Kalaiyarasan, Shruti Marathe, Abhimanyu Singh and Talluri Rameswari are also a part of the project. Devara: Part 1 is backed by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

A day before Devara: Part 1 hit the screens, Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan gave a shout-out to the film. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow.”

Previously, Jr NTR talked about the underwater sequences in Devara: Part 1. The actor said, “We had one option of shooting it in Kapoli because that was one of the biggest pools we had. And then, for some strange reason, we decided to overspend and create a pool in the studio, in which we were shooting for predominantly our action sequences. It was a massive pool because we shot for about 30-35 odd days underwater. That is a phenomenal episode…It is one of the key sequences of Devara. And again, we are speaking about a world that is in the coastal regions of India. So, we really had a lot of water elements,” in a conversation with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Devara: Part 1 marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.