<i>Game Changer</i> Teaser: Ram Charan Takes The Fight Against Corruption To New Heights. Bonus - Kiara Advani

The makers of Game Changer dropped the film's much-anticipated teaser on Saturday. The teaser was unveiled during a special event in Lucknow. It was attended by the film's lead stars, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, along with director S Shankar and producer Dil Raju. Game Changer marks Shankar's return to the political thriller genre with Ram Charan playing an officer who tackles corruption while navigating a high-stakes government position.

The nearly one-minute teaser transitions from Ram Charan's academic life-where he's preparing for the UPSC exams-to intense action sequences. Viewers see him stepping into the role of a government officer, fighting against wrongdoers, with the character declaring, "I am unpredictable." While the teaser gives only a brief glimpse of Kiara Advani, it doesn't reveal much about her character, leaving audiences curious.

Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of the film dropped a poster featuring Kiara. In the poster, the actress appears in a stunning mermaid-like look, dressed in a blue gown adorned with intricate beadwork. The caption read, "One day away from witnessing the magic of Global Star Ram Charan and the beautiful Kiara Advani. #GameChanger #GameChangerTeaser on 9th NOVEMBER."

Earlier, the makers also released a striking poster of Ram Charan, which shows him seated on a railway track in a checkered lungi, with four men lying in front of him. The teaser launch event, scheduled to take place in Lucknow, promises to be a grand affair, with reports stating that both Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, along with the rest of the cast, will be in attendance.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film follows the journey of an IAS officer fighting against a corrupt political system. The soundtrack is composed by Thaman S. This marks Kiara Advani's second collaboration with Ram Charan, after their 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. It also marks her third Telugu film after her debut in Bharat Ane Nenu alongside Mahesh Babu. The film, reported to have a budget exceeding Rs 200 crore, will be released on January 10, 2025.

In addition to Game Changer, Ram Charan has several exciting projects lined up, including a collaboration with director Sukumar and the highly anticipated RC 16. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will appear as the female lead in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, with Jr NTR playing the antagonist. She's also working on Don 3, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.