Kiara Advani Slammed For Giving Shoutout To POCSO-Accused Jani Master In Her Instagram Post

Kiara Advani is in news for her upcoming movie Game Changer, but not for the right reasons this time. The actress recently shared a BTS video on social media, where she gave a shoutout to choreographer Jani Master. But internet users did not take this well.

After the song Dhop was released, excited reactions from fans were coming in. This is when Kiara shared a video from her dance practice for the song, praising the choreographer.

"I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that's the beauty of our job, always learning something new," an excerpt from the post read.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, the Telugu choreographer Jani Master was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after allegations of sexual assault by a woman.

The woman, ex-employee who was 16 years old during that time, had accused him of raping and mentally harassing her. Following this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended his National Film Award that he had won for choreographing the song Megham Karukkatha.

This upset a lot of her fans and internet users, who expressed their discontent in the comments section. One user wrote, "Tone-deaf, especially when even his national award was taken back after the uproar over granting him bail," while another wrote, "The actors seriously don't care about anything." Another user commented, "The so-called cream of the crop are truly built differently, they come across as tone-deaf and completely lacking morals."

Coming back to the movie, Game Changer is directed by Shankarand is slatedto hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Besides Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, the movie also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil.

