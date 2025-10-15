Smriti Irani Reacts To 8-Hour Shifts Amid Deepika Padukone Row: "That's An Individual Issue"

The debate around an 8-hour shift for actors refused to dial down. We are learning new perspectives, one comment at a time, and this time, it is Smriti Zubain Irani, Indian politician, actor, model, and television producer.

Currently playing the lead in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, she got candid with Indian Today about reprising her role as Tulsi after serving as a politician for far too long. She talked about the positive changes she has witnessed in the television industry since her last stint. She emphasised that advanced technology is being used, but long work hours continue to be challenging, along with the responsibility to produce an episode every night.

"We Can Have New Pathways," Says Smriti Irani

Speaking about the working hours for television actors, the actor said, "You cannot say that the producer's commitment shall not be honoured".

"I don't feel like [working] today. That is not professionally acceptable behaviour. But at the same time, I believe as an industry as a whole, we can have new pathways to enhancing our market value."

"I think the industry is so focused on creating creative value that it does not look at market value," Irani added.

"That's An Individual Issue," Says Smriti Irani On Deepika Padukone's Exit From Two Films

When asked to comment on Deepika Padukone's exit from two films - Kalki 2898 and Spirit - amid the 8-hour shift controversy, Smriti Irani quickly responded, "That's an individual issue".

While the actor thinks that men don't give birth, one should not equate the two genders when talking about the issues of pregnancy. She added that she does not function according to the work ethics of others. "I understand that a lot of controversies are created, and some controversies are only created so that the controversy sells," she added.

"I have worked through two pregnancies on this very set with a female producer. I was very, very adamant about making my producer successful because, for a young female producer to get a show which became [this] iconic, as an actor, it was my responsibility to make sure that the ship kept sailing."

She later added that it was her choice and could not expect others to make similar decisions. Hence, she said that Padukone's decision is an individual choice.

"Today, I understand that if I consistently don't turn up for my producer, they will suffer a huge loss, and it's not fair to them. If I don't turn up to work, 120 people don't get a pay cheque that day. It's unfair to 120 families. So, my way of viewing my work and my work product is very different," added Irani.

Smriti Irani talks about her work ethic and life choices. Photo: Smriti Irani/ Instagram

Smriti Irani Is Grateful For Opportunities

Smirit Irani was asked if it was tough to be a working woman in demanding professions. She said that she was grateful for all the opportunities.

She said it was her choice to be an actor, politician, and mother. "So, if I made those choices in life, I should be responsible enough towards them. I can't say I chose to have a kid, now you put the bill first," Irani added.