Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy, An Overjoyed Chiranjeevi Sends Blessings To The Newborn

South stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy today.

What's Happening

Varun shared a gray-scale picture, in which, he's seen kissing his wife on her forehead. Lavanya is seen holding the newborn on her lap.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Our little man" and mentioned his birth date.

Beaming with joy and pride, Chiranjeevi shared a picture with the newborn and the new dad in the town. For the unversed, Varun is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is Chiranjeevi's nephew.

He shared a long post, welcoming the newborn to the Konidela family.

He wrote, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child."

Background

The couple, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in May.

The black-and-white picture they shared was simple yet full of emotion. In the frame, the couple can be seen holding hands. What truly stole hearts were the tiny knitted baby socks on Varun's fingers - an adorable way to share their happy news with the world.

"Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon," read the text attached to the post.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.