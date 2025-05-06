Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Announce Pregnancy: "Life's Most Beautiful Role"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announce upcoming parenthood. They shared their pregnancy news through a heartfelt Instagram post. Tej and Tripathi married on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

South stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in the sweetest way on Instagram on Tuesday.

The black-and-white picture they shared was simple yet full of emotion. In the frame, the couple can be seen holding hands. What truly stole hearts were the tiny knitted baby socks on Varun's fingers — an adorable way to share their happy news with the world.

“Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon,” read the text attached to the post.

Fans and peers from the film industry couldn't hold back their excitement and filled the comments section with love and congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, Sushanth Anumolu, Ritu Varma, Sneha Reddy, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were among the first to drop sweet wishes under the post.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Last year, Varun spoke about his on-screen chemistry with his wife.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, “I look good with my wife.”

Varun Tej also spoke about how Lavanya supports him when they are working together on set.

He said, “When I feel shy about doing something romantic onscreen, my wife is the one who pushes me to do it. She said you're an actor. You don't think about me being at home or nothing should stop you from exploring what your job is. It's ok, go try that out.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.