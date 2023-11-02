Inside Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding In Italy

Varun Tej with Lavanya. (courtesy: varunkonidela7)

Congratulations are in order for Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in Italy, on Wednesday. Varun posted photos from his big day and he simply wrote, "My Lav." Varun Tej's father Nagendra Babu also shared a photo of the newlywed couple on his Instagram profile and he captioned the post, "Our blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela." The bride wore red, while Varun opted for a beige outfit. Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi, who had been dating for a few years, got engaged in June this year. Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of their film, Mister, where their love story began. They are also co-stars of the film Antariksh 9000 kmph.

See Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's wedding photos here:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi shared a photo from the wedding and he wrote, "And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple."

Varun is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda. He has featured in films like Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, among others. His upcoming movie is Operation Valentine. The film is slated to release on December 8, this year. Varun Tej belongs to a family of actors and producers. He is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. His uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are both top actors of their generation. His cousins are superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Lavanya Tripathi is known for starring in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman and Happy Birthday to name a few. Lavanya Tripathi stepped into the Telugu film industry with the 2012 film Andala Rakshasi.