Niharika Konidela Shares A Picture-Perfect Moment From Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding

Niharika Konidela shared this image. (courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Niharika Konidela congratulated her brother Varun Tej and sister-in-law Lavanya Tripathi on their wedding by sharing a super cute photograph from the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Niharika shared a happy picture, in which she is seen posing with the couple and she wrote in her caption, "Vadinamma occhesindi," which translates to sister-in-law has arrived. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in the presence of their families in Tuscany, Italy on Wednesday.

See Niharika Konidela's post for the newlyweds here:

Varun Tej's father also shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram profile on Thursday and he wrote, "Our blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela."

On Thursday, Varun Tej and Lavanya shared photos from their wedding and the caption on it read, "My Lav." See the wedding photos here:

Niharika Konidela began her career a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-shows, which were produced by her production firm Pink Elephant Pictures. Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse are the three web-shows she starred in and also produced. She made her debut in films with 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika Konidela was also seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She was also seen in the web-series Dead Pixels.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika Konidela is the niece of superstar Chiranjeevi (brother of Nagendra Babu). Superstar Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins.