Count The Stars In This Pic From Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

Taking a dreamy step towards their happily ever after, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Tuscany, Italy. Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds. Now, megastar Chiranjeevi has written a special note to wish his nephew, Varun. The actor, on Thursday, dropped a blockbuster picture from the wedding day. In the frame, we can see the newlyweds posing with Panja Vaishnav Tej, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Nagendra Babu. Phew! Sharing the image, Chiranjeevi wrote, “…And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey…Starry wishes for the newest star couple! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi”.

Varun Tej has also shared a series of magical photos from the special day on Instagram. The opening frame shows Varun and Lavanya Tripathi holding hands while sitting next to each other. The next slide captures a cute moment between Varun and Lavanya. For his big day, Varun picked a beige embellished kurta and matching dhoti, while Lavanya looked textbook perfect in a bright red saree. Along with the pictures, he simply wrote, “My Lav.” Replying to the post, Suniel Shetty commented, “God bless.” Badminton sensation PV Sindhu wrote, “Congratulations you two.” Telugu actress Ruhani Singh commented, “How adorable many many congratulations guys.” Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer too wrote a “congratulations” message for the lovely couple.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June this year, after dating for a few years. The two met on the sets of their 2017 film Mister. They also shared the screen space in the 2018 film Antariksh 9000 KMPH.

Varun Tej is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, who is the brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Varun marked his acting debut with the 2014 movie Mukunda. The actor is known for his work in Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, among others. Currently, Varun Tej is awaiting the release of Operation Valentine, wherein he will share the screen space with Manushi Chhillar. The film will release on December 8.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi is known for her performance in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman and Happy Birthday to name a few.