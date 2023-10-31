Viral: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun At Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Cocktail Night

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan with the couple

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities started with a starry cocktail night in Italy. Inside pictures from the venue went viral. Varun's cousin Ram Charan and wife Upasana attended the party in their festive best. Allu Arjun also marked his presence with his wife Sneha. For the cocktail night, the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be wore clothes from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. Varun Tej looked suave in a classic white tuxedo while Lavanya looked pretty in a silver crystal embellished halter gown. Ram Charan showed up in a white tuxedo while Upasana was dressed in a black ensemble. Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidala posed with the groom-to-be in one of the pictures. While Ram Charan chose white for the occasion, Allu Arjun was dressed in a black-silver suit. Sneha opted for a silver gown. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ahead of the ceremony, Ram Charan and fam were exploring Italy. Upasana shared a few images from Tuscany. The opening frame shows the family posing for the camera near a pool. We also caught a glimpse of little Klin Kaara sitting on her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's lap. Of course, her face was covered with a heart emoji. Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, "The Konidela Kamineni holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame...Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience." Take a look here:

Varun Tej and Lavanya got engaged in June in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Varun Tej wrote, "Found my Lav." While Lavanya captioned the post, "2016 to infinity. Found my forever." See the pictures here:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are popular faces in the Telugu industry. Varun Tej will next be seen in Operation Valentine. He made his debut with Hands Up! He featured in films like Mukunda, Mister, Fidaa, to name a few. He also made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss 3. Lavyanya Tripathi is known for films like Mister, Radha, Inttelligent, to name a few. Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.