On Niharika Konidela's Pic From Varun Tej's Engagement, Comments Ask About Husband

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Actress Niharika Konidela is no stranger to attention from fans. The actress, who is the niece of superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, comes from a family of actors. Recently, the star made headlines thanks to her brother, actor Varun Tej's engagement to actress Lavanya Tripathi. While Niharika posted an adorable picture with the happy couple and welcomed Lavanya into the family, social media users only had one question – where is Niharika's husband, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda? For context, Niharika Konidela got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020. However, over the past few months, rumours of the couple's separation have been gaining momentum and Chaitanya's absence from the family event has only amplified the divorce chatter.

Under Niharika Konidela's post that was captioned, “Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now! Welcome to the family, Vadina,” a fan said, “Niharika garu where is your husband?” Another user asked, “Jiju didn't come?" In response a user declared, “They broke up, bro.” Addressing the fact that many of Chaitanya's pictures are no longer on Niharika's timeline, one fan asked, “Mi husband pics anni delete chesaru why [why have you deleted your husband's pictures?]” “Niha where is ur hubby in this pic?” asked another user. Niharika and Chaitanya also do not follow each other on social media, one fan pointed out.

On a brighter note, Lavanya Tripathi had the warmest response to Niharika Konidela's post. She wrote, “Love you!” with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Niharika Konidela, who is also a producer, married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, a Business Strategist, in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur in December 2020. On the work front, she was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Dead Pixels alongside Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi, among others. She has appeared in movies such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Happy Wedding and Oka Manasu, among others.