In Pics: Chiranjeevi, Niharika Konidela At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement

Chiranjeevi posted this image. (courtesy: KChiruTweets)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on Friday night in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and close friends. Varun's uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi posted a picture of the newly engaged couple from the festivities and he wrote, "Hearty congratulations and blessings to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on your engagement! You will make a wonderful couple! May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead." Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela also shared pictures from the occasion.

Hearty Congratulations and Blessings to @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on your engagement! You will make a wonderful couple!!



May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead!

Niharika Konidela posted pictures from the album and she wrote in her caption, "Been waiting for this day forever now, Varun Tej. Welcome to the family, Vadina Lavanya Tripathi.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Varun Tej wrote, "Found my Lav." While Lavanya captioned the post, "2016 to infinity. Found my forever." For the festivities, Varun wore an ivory kurta-pajama set, while Lavanya was stunning as ever in a green saree.

Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of their film, Mister, where their love story began. They are also co-stars of the film Antariksh 9000 kmph. Varun is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda. He has featured in films like Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, among others.

Lavanya Tripathi is known for starring in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman and Happy Birthday to name a few.