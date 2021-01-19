Chiranjeevi Shares Throwback Gem On Nephew Varun Tej's Birthday

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy chiranjeevikonidela)

Highlights Varun Tej celebrates his 31st birthday today

Naga Babu also posted a throwback picture with Varun Tej

"Happy Birthday Nanna," wrote Naga Babu

Superstar Chiranjeevi posted a super cute birthday greeting for his nephew and actor Varun Tej on Tuesday. In the picture, which happens to be a throwback from Varun's childhood days, the two can be seen happily posing together. Posting the picture on his Instagram profile, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Happy Birthday Varun Tej." He added, "May you have a wonderful year ahead! Your Ghani looks fabulous! Wish you all success in your future endeavors." Meanwhile, Varun's father Naga Babu also posted an equally cute throwback and he wrote his note: "Happy Birthday Nanna."

See Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu's posts for Varun here:

Varun's sister and actress Niharika Konidela shared the poster of his forthcoming film Ghani and she wrote: "I'll say it a hundred times if I have to. You are my guardian angel. I don't know what I did to deserve a brother like you. There is and will be never anyone like you. My six and a half feet baby! Your hard work and your love towards your films is something that I'll always look up to. I love you so very much. All the very best for Ghani. It looks killer."

Last month, the actor had tested positive for COVID-19. "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all the love," he wrote. On January 7, the actor announced in his post that he had tested negative.

In terms of work, Varun Tej has starred in films like Magadheera, Mukunda, Kanche, Loafer, Mister and Fidaa. He will next be seen in the action film, Ghani.