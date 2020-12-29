Actor Varun Tej, Who Celebrated Christmas With Cousin Ram Charan, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Varun Tej shared this photo. (Image courtesy: varunkonidela7)

Highlights "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19," wrote Varun Tej

"I will be back soon," he added

"Thank you for all the love," read his post

Telugu star Varun Tej has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday, hours after his cousin Ram Charan revealed that he has contracted the virus. The Magadheera actor and Varun Tej celebrated Christmas a few days ago together. Their cousins, actors Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish had also joined the celebrations that were held at newlywed Niharika Konidela's home. In his latest Instagram post, Varun Tej wrote: "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all the love."

Take a look at Varun Tej's post here:

Earlier on Tuesday, Ram Charan announced that he has tested COVID-positive. Sharing a statement that read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," the actor wrote, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela, who got married on December 9 in Udaipur, hosted a Christmas party at her residence on December 24. Her cousins Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Allu Bobby, Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja were part of the celebrations.

Ram Charan gave us glimpses of the get-together on Friday and wrote: "From last nite! Merry Christmas." Check out his post here:

In terms of work, Varun Tej has starred in films like Mukunda, Kanche, Loafer, Mister and Fidaa.