Here's How Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Niharika Konidela Celebrated Christmas With Family

Pictures from Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Niharika Konidela's Christmas party are sugar, spice and everything nice. The south stars gathered together on Thursday evening to celebrate Christmas with their cousins. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun joined the celebrations with his wife Sneha. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, who got marred earlier this month, looked adorable in red and white outfits. Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Allu Bobby, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja and her husband Kalyaan Dhev can also be seen in the pictures that are trending incessantly on social media.

Sharing the photos, Ram Charan wrote: "From last nite! Merry Christmas!" while Chaitanya JV's caption read: "Merry Christmas from us to you." Niharika shared pictures of herself and her husband with this caption: "Christmas with the Hubs. And, the goodest doggo, Buzz bab."

See pictures from Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Niharika Konidela's Christmas party here:

Earlier in the day, superstar Chiranjeevi, father of actor Ram Charan, posted a picture of himself with a Christmas tree and wrote: "#MerryChristmasto all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives. May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead!" Take a look:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 9. The wedding festivities were attended by Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and their family.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu.