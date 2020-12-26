Christmas 2020: Pics From Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan And Other Stars' Celebrations

Christmas 2020: Images shared by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights Sara Ali Khan celebrated Christmas on the sets of 'Atrangi Re'

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from London

Kapil Sharma's Christmas post is beyond adorable

On Christmas, celebrities wished their fans on social media by sharing glimpses of their celebrations. Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia and many other stars made out day by sharing happy photos from their festivities. Priyanka, who is currently in London, shared a photo with her husband Nick Jonas and wrote: "Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year." Ranveer Singh, in his Christmas post, introduced us to his "little Elf." He posted a picture with wife Deepika Padukone and captioned it: "Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf!"

Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita gave us a sneak peek into their "fam-jam." While Shilpa captioned her post: "Christmas dinner with the fam jam," Shamita Shetty wrote: "Merry Christmas."

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently filming Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, shared a picture from the sets of the film, also featuring director Anand L Rai and wrote: "It's a warm and fuzzy Christmas."

Arjun Rampal's Christmas feast with his family will surely make you crave food. His photo album features girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, their son Arik, Arjun's daughters Mahikaa and Myra and other family members. "Lots of cake, too much food, but always the best part is always the company.... had a special time on this special day. Happy birthday Jesus. Joy to the world that's my wish this Christmas. #merrychrsitmas," he wrote.

Shibani Dandekar shared a loved up photo of herself and boyfriend Farhan Akhtar with this wish: "Merry Xmas from mine to yours."

South actress Nayanthara celebrated Christmas with boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan. See pictures here:

Take a look at pictures from Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma and Mandira Bedi's celebrations here:

How did you celebrate Christmas? Tell us in the comments section.