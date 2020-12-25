Christmas 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Dhanush, Preity Zinta And Other Celebs Post Wishes

Christmas 2020: Chiranjeevi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela )

Just like every year, celebs lit up social media with pictures from their Christmas celebrations, as well as with heart-warming wishes. From megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi to Salman Khan, Dhanush, Preity Zinta and Shahid Kapoor, celebs from Bollywood and south film industry sent out a whole lot of love and warmth to their fans through their social media posts. Big B tweeted: "Christmas greetings and love peace and harmony in the safest precaution." Chiranjeevi posted a photo of himself with a Christmas tree and wrote: "Merry Christmas to all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives. May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead!"

T 3762 - Christmas greetings and love peace and harmony in the safest precaution .. pic.twitter.com/musfdgfaGW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2020

Dhanush's tweet read: "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May this festival bring you all lots of love, joy, peace and happiness." Salman Khan's greeting was simple and sweet.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas May this festival bring you all lots of Love, Joy Peace and Happiness — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 25, 2020

Shahid Kapoor shared a loved up photo of himself and wife Mira. His greeting read: "Merry Christmas everyone."

"Merry Christmas everyone. Cannot believe this year is finally coming to an end. Hope the worst is behind us and next year will be a happy and a positive one. So stay home, stay safe and be silly. Love you all," wrote Preity Zinta.

Sharing a set of pictures from her Christmas celebrations, Malaika Arora wrote: "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health and a better tomorrow."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap sent best wishes like this: "Sharing Christmas love with all #merrychristmas #xmas To hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness... to sharing this lovely planet together... to 2021 bringing joy to everyone!"

And here's what other celebrities like Sunny Leone, Twinkle Khanna, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Aditya Narayan, Milind Soman, Disha Patani, and others posted on Christmas:

