Christmas 2020: Inside Nagarjuna's Celebrations With Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni And Others

Want to know how south superstar Nagarjuna celebrated Christmas this year? Check out his daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram entry. The actress, on Saturday, shared a family photo from their Christmas festivities and it is everything nice. Samantha, who is married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya, looks gorgeous in a metallic gold dress in the photo, which features her posing with the Manmadhudu actor, his wife Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya and his younger brother Akhil Akkineni, Anumolu Sushanth, Aditya Akkineni and other family members. Sharing the photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: "About last night. #theholidays #christmascheer #happynewyear #byebye2020."

Akhil Akkineni, in his post, shared one more picture from the fam-jam. Check it out here:

Akkineni Nagarjuna was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, a sequel to the 2002 film Manmadhudu. His next film is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna will also be seen in investigative drama Wild Dog.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also feature in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee's web-series The Family Man. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has a romantic drama titled Love Story lined up. The duo have worked together in a couple of films like Majili, Manam, Autonagar Surya and Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked Samantha's debut as an actor in the film industry.

Akhil Akkineni, last seen in Mr Majnu, will star alongside Pooja Hegde in Most Eligible Bachelor.