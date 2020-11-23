Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Who Is Vacationing In Maldives With Husband Naga Chaitanya, Shares This Post On His Birthday

Samantha shared this photo of Naga Chaitanya. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya flew to Maldives just in time for the actor's birthday. Naga Chaitanya turned 34 on Monday. On the actor's special day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of him from their vacation diaries and accompanied it with a sweet birthday note. In the photo, Naga Chaitanya can be seen walking near the resort they are currently staying in. "Always living life on your own terms, Naga Chaitanya," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her caption and added: "Wishing you only happiness always and forever." Samantha and Naga Chaitanya checked into Maldives on Sunday. See the actress' post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally tried scuba diving in Maldives. On Sunday, the actress posted a picture of herself getting ready for scuba diving and wrote: "Into the sea... I finally did it."

In another post, Samantha posted a picture of herself sporting a floral dress and enjoying the beauty of Maldives.

And here's one more picture from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's starry night in Maldives.

Screenshot of Samantha's Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The duo have worked together in a couple of films like Majili, Manam, Autonagar Surya and Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked Samantha's debut as an actor in the film industry. Ye Maaya Chesave released in 2010.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also feature in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee's web-series The Family Man. Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film is Love Story.