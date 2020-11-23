Samantha Ruth Prabhu Checks Into Maldives, Shares Pics From Holiday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Maldives

She posted pictures from the vacation

"Into the sea," she captioned it

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who are holidaying in Maldives. The actress, who checked into the island country over the weekend, shared a few pictures from her holiday. To her vacation album, Samantha added a postcard-worthy picture, in which she can be seen wearing a floral dress. In a separate picture, the actress can be seen gearing up for scuba diving. "Into the sea... I finally did it," she captioned it. Take a look at some of the pictures from Samantha's Maldives album here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding. Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 34th birthday today. On their third wedding anniversary this year, Samantha shared a super cute greeting and she wrote: "You are my person and I am yours. Whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.