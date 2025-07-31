Sidharth Malhotra's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Kiara Advani: "Favourite Face, In Any Place"

The newest mommy in the block - Kiara Advani celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra wished his lady love with a special post.

The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara in a short pink dress, paired with matching shoes and shades.

Wishing the love of his life on her special day, Sidharth captioned it, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love", with a red heart emoji.

Additionally, Ananya Panday shared Kiara's photo on her Insta Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday you gorgeous girl inside out!! Big hug to you mama @kiaraaliadvani".

Kareena Kapoor also wished the new mommmy with the following words, “Happy birthday to the newest mommy on the block…bestest time ahead always for you…@kiaraaliadvani.”

Sidharth and Kiara's love story began with the rumours of the two dating each other initially started doing the rounds while they were shooting for their 2021 blockbuster Shershaah. They were seen accompanying one another at various events after that; however, they refused to comment on their relationship status.

Finally, Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together. They welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Sidharth took to his Instagram and penned, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

On the work front, Sidharth will next star in Param Sundari, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the highly-awaited War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

