After Finding Love At 49, Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Says, "Infidelity Is Not A Deal-Breaker"

Sohail Khan's ex-wife and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh rose to fame after she featured in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. During a recent conversation with Filmfare, Seema Sajdeh opened up about her equation with current boyfriend Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before she eloped with Sohail Khan in 1998. Seema also said that infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her in a marriage.

What's Happening

Seema and Sohail called it quits after 24 years of their marriage in 2022. While she never discussed the reason behind her separation, she said she can't tolerate "disrespect" in a relationship.

Asked if infidelity was a reason, she explained, "I am not condoning infidelity but people do slip. It all depends on the situation and how you navigate through that phase and what you learn from it. Personally, I wouldn't regard infidelity as a deal-breaker, especially when you have children. Their stability comes before yours. Nevertheless, people separate and get divorced for various reasons. I am no one to judge."

Speaking about her "companionship" with Vikram, Seema said, "I have known Vikram since I was 13. We grew up together. Getting engaged was natural as we'd been seeing each other for so long. Eventually, our paths deviated because we were too young. Today, it's more of a solid friendship, a companionship that we enjoy. At this age, it's not the butterflies in your stomach feeling. Rather it's a sense of stability that I look for, something that will stay for the long run."

Asked if marriage is on the cards, Seema shared, "I am going to be 49 soon. I have two children. My partner has two children. He's got a life. I have a life. And we both have a life together. When you are together without expecting anything, it's beautiful. I am not dependent on Vikram for anything. He's not dependent on me either. So being together is a conscious choice we have made without the pressure of getting married. We are comfortable and secure with each other. A piece of paper is not going to change that."

Seema's Family Life

Seema and Sohail got divorced in 2022. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. After their divorce, they continue to co-parent their sons. They were seen on family vacations after parting ways.

In A Nutshell

Seema Sajdeh said that she doesn't feel pressure to get married to her current boyfriend Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before getting married to Sohail.