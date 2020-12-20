Pics From Newlywed Actress Niharika Konidela's Birthday Are All Things Nice

Niharika Konidela with Chaitanya JV. (courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Newlywed Niharika Konidela shared pictures from her birthday party on her Instagram profile on Sunday evening. Niharika, who turned 27 on Friday, was a few days late in sharing pictures from her birthday festivities but we are not complaining at all. Niharika's husband Chaitanya JV, her brother Varun Tej and a few close friends were present at the party. The actress-producer also posted pictures from her date night with Chaitanya. Sharing the pictures on the photograph sharing application, she wrote: "Happy wala birthday! 2020. Right to left- Brother. Husband. Sister. My lifelines. New cool friends." Check out the pictures here:

On her birthday, Niharika's husband Chaitanya shared a mushy post and he captioned it: "Happy Birthday love. May your birthday be as happy as you always make me. Shine on my sunflower." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Niharika Konidela got married to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya earlier this month in Udaipur. After a grand wedding, the couple hosted a reception in Hyderabad. Niharika stepped into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-series, which were produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. She has starred in web-series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse, which she had also produced. She made her debut in films with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu.

Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured her superstar uncle Chiranjeevi. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. She is the niece of south cinema superstar Chiranjeevi (brother of Nagendra Babu).