Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya Announce Divorce: 'Request Some Privacy'

A throwback of Niharika and Chaitanya. (courtesy: celebrity_corner_official)

Actor Niharika Konidela, in her latest Instagram entry on Wednesday, announced her divorce from Chaitanya. Her statement read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually party ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." Niharika Konidela got married to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya in Udaipur in 2020. On Instagram, Chaitanya shared the same statement.

Rumours about their separation first surfaced when Niharika attended brother Varun Tej's engagement without Chaitanya a few months ago. Both Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya had also deleted all the posts featuring each other, including the ones from their wedding festivities, which sparked separation rumours earlier this year.

Read Niharika Konidela's post here:

Niharika Konidela began her career a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-shows, which were produced by her production firm Pink Elephant Pictures. Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse are the three web-shows she starred in and also produced. She made her debut in films with 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika Konidela was also seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She was also seen in the web-series Dead Pixels.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika Konidela is the niece of superstar Chiranjeevi (brother of Nagendra Babu). Superstar Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins.