Inside Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Reception With Ram Charan And Others

Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on Friday night, pictures from which have been shared Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni and several fan pages. The reception was attended by Ram Charan, Upasana, Sreeja (Ram Charan's sister and Chiranjeevi's daughter) and Niharika's father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, among many others. For the reception, Niharika Konidela wore a heavily embroidered mint-green Manish Malhotra lehenga while Chaitanya JV looked dashing in a white sherwani. Ram Charan arrived at the event in a pastel pink shirt, blue pants and blue blazer. Upasana looked stunning in a black traditional outfit. Sharing a photo from the reception, Upasana wrote: "Congratulations Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Off to a fab start."

See photos from Niharika's wedding reception shared by a fan page:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on December 9. The wedding festivities took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace. On her wedding day, Niharika wore a gold Kanjeevaram saree, which she paired with heavy jewelleries.

The actress, on Friday, shared a few pictures from her sangeet ceremony, for which she wore a green lehenga from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil.

Niharika Konidela's brother, actor Varun Tej, has also been sharing pictures from his sister's dreamy wedding. Check them out here:

Niharika and Chaitanya, who is a Hyderabad-based techie, got engaged in August this year.

Niharika Konidela made her debut into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, and went on to star in web-series, produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures, such as Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse.