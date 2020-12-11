More Pics From Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV's Wedding Album

Niharika Konidela shared this photo. (Image courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Highlights Niharika Konidela married Chaintanya JV on Wednesday

She is a Telugu actress, as well as a producer

Chaitanya is a Hyderabad-based techie

Two days after her grand wedding in Udaipur, Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela updated her Instagram feed with unseen pictures from her big day on Friday. Niharika married Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV at Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 9. Now, giving her fans glimpses of her wedding festivities, Niharika uploaded photos from her sangeet ceremony which will leave you in awe. On her sangeet night, Niharika wore a green lehenga from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil while Chaitanya opted for an off-white sherwani. In one of the pictures, Niharika Konidela can be seen having a hearty laugh with her cousins, south stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Sai Dharam Tej.

Check out Niharika Konidela's posts here:

Niharika's brother, actor Varun Tej, also posted a photo of the bride and the groom from their wedding and wrote this heart-warming note for them: "Wishing my Bangaru thalli Niharika and my dashing bava Chaitanya a happy married life...Can't express in words about how happy I am right now! And thanks to each and everyone for the lovely wishes."

Since Monday, Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Niharika Konidela's father, actor Nagendra Babu, have been sharing stunning pictures from the actress' wedding festivities. Take a look at them:

Niharika Konidela made her acting debut with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika, last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, co-starring her uncle Chiranjeevi, got engaged to Chaitanya JV, who is a Hyderabad-based techie, in August this year.