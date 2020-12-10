A Pic Of Newlyweds Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV After Grand Wedding In Udaipur

What a picture! (Image courtesy: celebrity_corner_official)

After a grand wedding in Udaipur, a photo of newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The couple had a beautiful wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday evening in the presence of family and close friends. The 26-year-old actress is the daughter of Telugu star and producer Nagendra Babu. In the new post-wedding photo, Niharika looks pretty in a white kurti while Chaitanya can be seen sporting an off-white kurta. The couple look happy as they pose for a postcard-worthy at the palace. Niharika's uncle, superstar Chiranjeevi, cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as well as BFFs Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi also attended the wedding.

Check out Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's post-wedding picture here:

After an intimate engagement ceremony in August, Niharika and Chaitanya got married as per Telugu customs on December 9. Since Monday, pictures from the actress-producer's wedding festivities have taken the Internet by storm. On her wedding day, Niharika first wore a red and gold Kanjeevaram saree and later a gold saree. She completed her look with heavy jewelleries. Chaitanya was photographed in a bronze-coloured sherwani on Wednesday evening.

Check out photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding here:

Meanwhile, a glimpse of the actress' pre-wedding festivities:

Niharika Konidela made her debut into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, and went on to star in web-series, produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures, such as Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse. She has starred in films like Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Oka Manasu.