New Pics Of Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV From Their Fairytale Wedding

Niharika Konidela shared this photo. (Image courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Highlights Niharika shared new pictures from her wedding festivities on Monday

"Let's just say I made my fam proud," she captioned one photo

"I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh," she wrote

Another day, another set of pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's fairytale wedding. The actress-producer, who married Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya in a grand ceremony in Udaipur last week, has been sharing unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram profile. Now, on Monday, she posted new photos of herself and Chaitanya from the wedding festivities and they are simply mesmerising. The couple look breathtaking in those pictures. In one of the photos, Niharika and Chaitanya can be seen laughing with all their hearts and guess what her caption read? "Let's just say I made my fam proud," she wrote. Amazing, isn't it? Sharing another photo, Niharika Konidela simply wrote: "Husband" with a red heart emoji.

The third photo will bring a smile on your face. The couple look beyond adorable in the picture, sharing which the actress wrote: "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there's no going back now. Hi chay." Aww.

On her wedding day, Niharika wore a gold Kanjeevaram saree and completed her look with heavy jewelleries. Chaitanya opted for a bronze-coloured sherwani

See new photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding here:

On Sunday, Niharika Konidela treated her fans stunning pictures from her haldi ceremony and before that, she posted beautiful photos from her pre-wedding pool party.

Have you seen Niharika's picture with her cousins, actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish from her sangeet ceremony? If not, take a look now:

Niharika Konidela made her acting debut with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, co-starring her uncle Chiranjeevi.