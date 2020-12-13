Just A Perfect Pic Of Newlyweds Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV. No Caption Needed

Niharika Konidela shared this image. (courtesy: niharikakonidela)

Highlights Niharika married Chaitanya JV on December 9

The couple got married in Udaipur

They hosted a reception in Hyderabad on Friday

Niharika Konidela, who got married to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV earlier this week, shared more stunning pictures from their wedding album on her Instagram profile. While some pictures happen to be from the couple's Haldi ceremony, others appear to be from their photoshoot together. Niharika Konidela got married in the presence of her family members in Udaipur on December 9. She posted pictures with her brother and actor Varun Tej, and her mother Padmaja Konidela on Sunday morning. She also posted pictures from a dreamy shoot with husband Chaitanya JV and she captioned it: "What's a wedding of two water babies without a pool part."

See the pictures from the shoot here:

Here are some more unseen pictures from the Haldi ceremony, shared by Niharika Konidela on Sunday:

After a grand Udaipur wedding, Niharika and Chaitanya hosted a reception in Hyderabad on Friday night, pictures from which were shared Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni. For the reception, Niharika wore a mint coloured lehenga, while Chaitanya complemented her in a traditional pastel outfit.

Niharika Konidela stepped into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, after which she switched to starring in web-series, which were produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. She has starred in web-series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse, which she had also produced. She made her debut in films with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika Konidela was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured her uncle Chiranjeevi.