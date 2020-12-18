'Shine On, My Sunflower': On Niharika Konidela's Birthday, An Adorable Wish From Husband Chaitanya JV

Chaitanya JV shared this photo. (Image courtesy: chaitanya_jv)

Highlights The actress-producer turned 27 on Friday

Chaitanya posted a recent photo of themselves with an adorable note

"May your birthday be as happy as you always make me," he wrote

Happy birthday, Niharika Konidela. The actress-producer turned 27 on Friday, almost 10 days after her wedding to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV. On Niharika's special day, her husband wished her on social media in the sweetest way possible. Chaitanya posted a recent photograph of themselves with an adorable note, in which he wrote: "Happy Birthday, Love. May your birthday be as happy as you always make me. Shine on, my sunflower." The picture features Niharika smiling with all her heart as she rests her head on her husband's chest. How lovely! Niharika reacted to the birthday wish within few minutes and commented: "Thank you so much, cutie!"

See Chaitanya JV's post for Niharika Konidela here:

Niharika and Chaitanya had a grand wedding on December 9 in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Other than Niharika's dad, actor-producer Naga Babu, and her brother, actor Varun Tej, her uncles, south megastars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, as well as her cousins, actor Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were among the guests.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya have been sharing breathtaking pictures from their wedding album since last week. For a picture of herself and her husband from their wedding rituals, she wrote: "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there's no going back now. Hi chay."

See the aforementioned photos here:

In terms of work, Niharika Konidela made her debut into the Indian entertainment industry as a television presenter, and went on to star in web-series, produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures, such as Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse. She has starred in films like Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Oka Manasu.