Nagarjuna Compares Rashmika Mandanna To Sridevi, Chiranjeevi Calls Her "Crush"

Rashmika Mandanna was flooded with compliments by industry stalwarts like Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi at the success meet of her latest release Kuberaa. Nagarjuna compared her to the versatile Sridevi, while Chiranjeevi called her "crush".

What's Happening

Rashmika's latest film Kuberaa minted Rs 50 crore in three days within its release. The makers organised a special event to celebrate the feat.

The Kuberaa cast Dhanush, Rashmika, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh were present at the event. Chiranjeevi was also a part of the event.

"Watching Rashmika on screen made me think of Sridevi Garu from Kshana Kshanam. Really, so many frames and so well," Nagarjuna said.

He added, "I mean it's no wonder that Pushpa has earned her the nickname National Crush. Because of this movie, she is in fact, now Nag's crush also. I loved you. You look amazing in the movie. We all love you."

Videos from the event have gone already viral. Rashmika is seen blushing as she's showered with such compliments.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, shared, "Nag, you quoted my dialogue. In addition to being your crush, Rashmika is also my crush."

Speaking at another event, Nagarjuna had called Rashmika Mandanna a "powerhouse of talent". He said, "None of us are 2000-3000 crore actors, guys. This is the one. This is the one who beat all of us!"

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a crime drama directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chaithanya Pingali. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

In A Nutshell

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll on the professional front. From Telugu to Hindi, Rashmika has been a part of big-ticket projects. Her Hindi release Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, minted more than Rs 1000 crore globally while Pushpa 2 minted Rs 1800 crore.