Inside Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Ceremony

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on Friday night in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and close friends. They are co-stars of films like Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph. The couple, on Friday night, shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on their Instagram profiles. In the first two pictures, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. The third shot features a greyscale close-up of their engagement rings. Varun wore an ivory kurta-pajama set, while Lavanya was stunning as ever in a green saree. Making it official, Varun Tej wrote, "Found my Lav." While she captioned the post, "2016 to infinity. Found my forever."

The couple received wishes from several stars. Suniel Shetty dropped a heart emoji while Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations" along with several heart emojis. Varun's sister Niharika Konidela dropped heart and evil eye emojis. Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Congrats you two. Here's wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Varun Tej belongs to a family of actors and producers. He is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. His uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are both top actors of their generation. His cousins are superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Lavanya Tripathi stepped into the Telugu film industry with the 2012 film Andala Rakshasi. She and Varun reportedly met on the sets of the movie Mister and fell in love. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were rumoured to be dating for a long time.