A <i>VT15</i> Update: Varun Tej's Indo-Korean Horror Comedy Goes On Floors

Telugu actor Varun Tej's upcoming film, temporarily referred to as #VT15, started filming on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. This project marks a collaboration between Indian and Korean filmmakers in the horror-comedy genre.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has attracted considerable attention since its initial announcement on Varun Tej's birthday. In January, the release of an intriguing poster further heightened fan anticipation.

UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment are jointly producing the film on what has been described as an "expansive scale."

Renowned South Indian composer S Thaman will create the musical score for the project. UV Creations confirmed the film's launch on social media, sharing photos from the pooja ceremony with the caption: "The journey begins. The super entertaining journey of #VT15 begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Regular Shoot Commences today. Get ready for a blockbuster ride full of Laughs, chills, and thrills. An Indo-Korean horror comedy. Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej."

According to sources close to production, actress Ritika Nayak will join the cast, with Manoj H Reddy handling cinematography. The film's editor has not yet been announced.