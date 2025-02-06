Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, made for family audiences, was released on January 14 this year and has reportedly grossed an impressive Rs 300 crore worldwide in three weeks. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film for Sankranti this year, surpassing director Shankar's Ram Charan-starrer, Game Changer. Notably, both films were produced by Dil Raju.

In Tamil cinema, director Sundar C's Madha Gaja Raja has struck a chord with family audiences, reportedly netting more than Rs 55 crore at the box office since its release on January 12. Meanwhile, the Tamil-language Kudumbasthan, a modest family film, is said to have collected around Rs 18 crore since its release on January 24. The success of these films raises an intriguing question: are family movies making a comeback in South cinema?

Learning From A Poor 2024

The year 2024 was challenging for the South Indian film industry, with significant losses reported across the board. The Malayalam film industry reportedly faced losses of Rs 700 crore, while the Tamil film industry saw a deficit of around Rs 1,000 crore. Several big-budget films, including Indian 2, Kanguva and Game Changer, failed to ignite the box office.

Against this backdrop, the success of films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Madha Gaja Raja has surprised many. Interestingly, Anil Ravipudi's film does not feature an A-list cast, instead starring 64-year-old Venkatesh alongside Meenakshi Dixit and Aishwarya Rajesh. And, Madha Gaja Raja, featuring Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, was completed in 2013 but couldn't be released for 12 years due to legal and financial issues. It finally hit theatres in January 2025. Kudumbasthan, starring actor-writer Manikandan, who is known for relatable, crowd-pleasing films, has also drawn significant family audiences.

Pause The Action

In 2024, Indian cinema largely followed the trend of previous years, with a flood of action-packed films aimed at younger audiences. Kollywood witnessed releases like Raayan, Garudan, Captain Miller, Kanguva, and Thangalaan, while Tollywood saw films such as Devara: Part 1, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Eagle, and Guntur Kaaram. However, the tide seemed to turn when Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran was released on October 31. It resonated with family audiences, grossing nearly Rs 340 crore globally.

Commenting on this shift, film journalist Bharath Kumar notes, “The film industry had been focused on action dramas and thrillers, neglecting family-oriented stories. Family audiences were not prioritised, as most films catered to younger viewers seeking action-packed narratives. In 2024, many big action films failed to capture even the youth market. Family entertainers, which blend sentiment, drama, comedy, and a feel-good factor, have now found favour with audiences. The success of these films in January 2025 demonstrates a growing demand for fresh, wholesome content without violence and noise. People want to come to theatres, enjoy a good laugh, and leave happy.”

Family Viewing

Such films offer a refreshing alternative to darker, more intense genres like action and thrillers. These films also allow groups and families to visit theatres together, a trend that had been waning. In a recent interview, actor Manikandan explained that Kudumbasthan explores the struggles of a family man in today's digital world through a humorous lens. He described it as "the adventurous ride of a family man and the challenges faced by a married woman". The film's relatable content has earned praise from critics and audiences alike.

With 2025 off to a promising start for family entertainers, it remains to be seen whether this trend will last through the year. Producers may now be encouraged to invest in such films, especially given the waning popularity of big action flicks. The tide might just be turning.

