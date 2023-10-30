A Wholesome Picture Featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana And Fam. Spot Klin Kaara

Upasana shared this image. (Courtesy: Upasana)

Please do not disturb the Konidela-Kamineni family. They are busy vacationing in Tuscany. Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, daughter Klin Kaara, and father Chiranjeevi jetted off to the Italian region a week back. Now, Upasana has dropped a series of pictures, giving a glance at their big happy family. The opening frame shows the family posing for the camera near a pool. We also caught a glimpse of little Klin Kaara sitting on her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's lap. Of course, her face was covered with a heart emoji. In the note, Upasana thanked Salvatore Ferragamo, who manages the Il Borro estate, where Ram Charan's family is holidaying. Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, “The Konidela Kamineni holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame…Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience.”

On October 19, Ram Charan and his family were spotted at Hyderabad airport. Read all about it here. The couple are also expected to attend Varun Konidela's wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara on June 20 in Hyderabad. Just a few days after her birth, Upasana shared a glimpse of the little one's welcome party. She wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.”

Upasana Kamineni also shared glimpses of Klin Kaara's naming ceremony. Revealing the meaning of their daughter's name, Upasana wrote, “Klin Kaara Konidela…Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents.”

On Chiranjeevi's birthday, Upasana Kamineni shared a picture of the megastar with their little princess on Instagram. The note attached to the post read, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family.”

Up next, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani.