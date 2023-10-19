Ram Charan And Upasana Fly To Italy With Daughter Klin Kaara And Pet Pooch Rhyme

Ram Charan and Upasana at the airport.

Ram Charan and Upasana are in holiday mood. The couple were pictured at the Hyderabad airport. The couple flew to Italy along with their daughter Klin Kaara and their pet pooch Rhyme. Both Ram Charan and Upasana were all smiles as they were clicked at the airport. Ram Charan has had a stellar year, professionally as well as personally. He attended the Golden Globes and the Oscars this year, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won the Best Original Song. The actor also welcomed a daughter with wife Upasana this year.

See Ram Charan and Upasana's airport photos here:

Ram Charan frequently shares photos with his daughter on his Instagram profile. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all! Celebrating the First Festival with the little Klin Kaara this year," he captioned this family photo.

On the personal front, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent."

Take a look at the photos here:

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.