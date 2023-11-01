Chiranjeevi And Family In Pics From Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Haldi

Varun Tej and Lavanya with Chiranjeevi. (courtesy: varuntejfc)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are all set to get married in Italy today, had their haldi ceremony on Tuesday and the photos from the ceremony are insanely viral. The pictures curated by several fan pages dedicated to the couple on Instagram, feature the couple along with their family members. One of the photos features Chiranjeevi blessing his nephew. Earlier, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party on Monday night, that was attended by Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other family members of Varun Tej.

Check out Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's haldi photos here:

ICYMI, photos from the grand cocktail night:

Varun Tej and Lavanya are co-stars of films like Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, in June this year. "Found my Lav," Varun had captioned his post. "2016 to infinity. Found my forever," the actress had captioned her post. See photos from the engagement ceremony here:

Varun Tej belongs to a family of actors and producers. He is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. His uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are both top actors of their generation. His cousins are superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. In terms of work, Varun Tej's upcoming movie is Operation Valentine. The film is slated to release on December 8, this year.

Lavanya Tripathi stepped into the Telugu film industry with the 2012 film Andala Rakshasi. She and Varun reportedly met on the sets of the movie Mister and fell in love. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were rumoured to be dating for a long time.