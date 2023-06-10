ICYMI: Allu Arjun And Wife Sneha's Pics From Varun Tej's Engagement

Allu Arjun at the ceremony. (courtesy: allusnehareddy)

First, let us all congratulate Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad on Friday. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. South superstar and Varun Tej's cousin Allu Arjun was also part of the celebrations. The actor, who is preparing for his film Pushpa: 2, has dropped a picture of the much-in-love couple on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Varun Tej and Lav.” For the day, Varun Tej wore a finely tailored kurta pyjama set with golden embroidery work on it. Lavanya Tripathi looked stunning in a mint-green saree with silver work on it.

Here is Allu Arjun's special post for newly engaged Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has also shared snippets from the dreamy engagement ceremony. We also got a glimpse of Allu Arjun. The actor wore a cream kurta set with thread embroidery. Sneha complemented him by picking a blue organza saree. The couple posed with the newly engaged. The text attached to the pic read, “Congrats.”

In another post, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are seen sharing an adorable moment.

Varun Tej, in the announcement post, shared a set of happy pictures of himself and Lavanya Tripathi and said, “Found my Lav.” Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela dropped evil-eye emojis and black hearts. Suniel Shetty followed suit. Actress Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna said, “Congrats you two. Here's wishing you a lifetime of happiness.” Sai Dharam Tej also dropped red hearts under the post.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony was also attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha Konidala, their son and actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni.