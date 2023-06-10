To Newly Engaged Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi, With Love From Ram Charan And Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana with Varun and Lavanya. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who got engaged in Hyderabad on Friday, received a whole lot of love from their family members. Varun Tej's cousin and superstar Ram Charan shared a picture with the newly engaged couple. The picture also features Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana. The RRR star captioned the post, "Varun and Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations." Meanwhile, Upasana shared a few pictures from last night's festivities and she wrote, "Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya. Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varun soooooo happy for you."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's dad and superstar Chiranjeevi also posted a picture from the ceremony on Twitter and he wrote, "Hearty congratulations and blessings to Varun Tej and Lavanya on your engagement! You will make a wonderful couple. May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead."

Hearty Congratulations and Blessings to @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on your engagement! You will make a wonderful couple!!



May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead! pic.twitter.com/4pYjD69hue — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2023

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Varun Tej wrote, "Found my Lav." While Lavanya captioned the post, "2016 to infinity. Found my forever." See the pictures here:

In terms of films, Ram Charan was seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor was last seen in a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday.